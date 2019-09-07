Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and others Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Hina Khan among others shared photos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see all. Katrina Kaif looked lovely as she shared her photo on Instagram. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Happy to pose with Sonam Kapoor, choreographer Bosco Martis wrote, "A happy and positive vibe on #danceindiadance #battleofthechampions @zeetv with the beautiful @sonamkapoor 🤘wishing you all the best for #TheZoyaFactor #dancekajungistaan #superstar #season7 #celebstyle." (Photo: Bosco Martis/Instagram) Sharing her photos from the cover shoot of Vogue, Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram, "Creating and collaborating with the @vogueindia guest editor, creative genius and my dear friend @sabyasachiofficial is such an honor ❤ Thank you @mimi for your forever genius and the rest of the team!" (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Hina Khan glowed in her traditional yellow attire. She shared the photo with the caption, "Let the Indian-ness show💫" (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) The caption of Varun Dhawan latest Instagram post reads, "Hanging out with some dangerous people @kgastelum and bantamweight and flyweight champ 👑 @henry_cejudo #abudhabi #ufc." (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram) "It all starts with a dream," wrote Dostana 2 actor Lakshya. (Photo: Lakshya/Instagram) "Just 2more min of quiet before work!!! :)" wrote Sunny Leone as she shared her photo. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram) "Pyaar....." wrote Malaika Arora as she shared her photo. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) Ankita Lokhande celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi and shared her photos from the celebration. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)