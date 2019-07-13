Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and others Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Hina Khan and Karishma Tanna among others shared photos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see photos. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to wish mother-in-law Denise Jonas on her birthday. "Happy Birthday Mother - in - love. Love you loads Mama J. Wishing you the best day ever!!!!!" she wrote along with the photo. Hina Khan has been winning hearts with her several social media posts. Her latest photo was shared with the caption, "Do not look around, Look Up! #ThankYouGodForThisAmazingGift #CalledLife #SpreadLove #PositivityAlwaysWins #LookAtTheBrighterSide #BeTheLight #BeYou #LetsLiftEachOther" Saand Ki Aankh actor Bhumi Pednekar wished the director of her film Tushar A Hiranandani on his birthday. "Happy birthday @tusharhiranandani ❤️ Yaad rakhna - Tan Budha hota hai, Mann budha nahi hota. May this year be full of dadiyon ka pyaar, may you hit Saand Ki Aankh in everything you want and desire. Wishing you good health and love 🤗" she captioned the photo. Karishma Tanna shared a gorgeous photo of herself and captioned it, "Oh hey Saturday! 💓#black #saturdayvibes #love #weekend." Anita Hassanandani latest Instagram post has her posing for a beautiful picture. She shared the photo with the caption, "Because when you stop and look around, this life is pretty amazing 🌸" Zoya Akhtar has shared a photo of Shweta Bachchan. TV host and actor Maniesh Paul is enjoying his time in London.