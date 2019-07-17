Toggle Menu Sections
Celebrity social media photos: Pooja Batra, Mouni Roy, Katrina Kaif and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/celebrity-social-media-photos-pooja-batra-mouni-roy-katrina-kaif-5834242/

Celebrity social media photos: Pooja Batra, Mouni Roy, Katrina Kaif and others

From Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah's wedding pictures to Katrina Kaif's latest click, scroll to see photos shared by celebrities on their respective social media accounts.

pooja batra

Sharing a click from her wedding with Nawab Shah, Pooja Batra wrote, "We Did ♥️." (Photo: Pooja Batra/Instagram)

nawwab shah

Nawab Shah too shared a click and wrote, "Life Union ❤️ !! Thank you for all the love and good wishes!! Love and light." (Photo: Nawab Shah/Instagram)

katrina kaif

Sharing this photo, Katrina Kaif wrote, "Thank u everyone so much for all the love and wishes .... And for making my day so special❤️." (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Iulia Vantur

"A happy life is one spent in learning, earning, and yearning. #iuliavantur #life #gratitude," wrote Iulia Vantur sharing this click. (Photo: Iulia Vantur/Instagram)

Dharmendra

Dharmendra tweeted, "Kuchh bhi keh baithta hoon ....... kuchh bhi KI bhawna ko.... . Kuchh bhi samajh baithte hain yaar log .....TWEET BADSHAH.kuchh bhi kiya .....baat झाड़ू की bhi ....tauba tauba .....kabhi na karon ga 🙏हम का माफ़ी दई दो मालिक." (Photo: Dharmendra/Twitter)

Anshula Kapoor

"This is still my expression when @arjunkapoor tells me I should drive hahahaha! Gotta love the 90s when we were all basically a cute messss! #90sKids ThisIsProofThatIveNeverWantedToDrive," wrote Anshula Kapoor along with this click. (Photo: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram)

bhumi pednekar

The caption of Bhumi Pednekar's photo read, "Imagine a world where you’re just chilling by a pool with No WATER...No summer water love, No popsicles to cool you down, No luxurious showers...No wine and dine to go through the hot summer. Yes you might think this is such first world problem Bhumi...but we, the urban classes are the biggest abusers of this resource...so start imagining a world without water and how it would affect your fav activities. So be responsible, save water and Just चिल्ल 😎#hello #Insta #fam #love #wednesday #waterbaby #wednesdaywisdom #savewater #goodmorning #waterheroes." (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu

Sharing this photo, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "And NO THIS IS NOT FROM THE APP Everyone is going crazy about !#SaandKiAankh #ThisDiwali." (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy shared a photo on Instagram. (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Huma Qureshi

The caption of Huma Qureshi's photo read, "All about the drama! #Leila #behindthescenes #throwback." (Photo: Huma Qureshi/Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Video games can boost emotional intelligence in teens’
2 Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Top five deals from Apple iPhone 8 Plus to Nikon D3500
3 India’s top-ranked archer Deepika Kumari bags silver in Tokyo Olympics test event