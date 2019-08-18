Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan and others Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and a few others recently shared their latest photos on social media. Scroll to see all. Malaika Arora shared her 'Happyyyyy sundayyyyyy......' click. (Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram) Arjun Kapoor shared this one with the caption, "When she caught me smiling..." (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram) Salman Khan shared this click and wrote, "Yaad hai hum sab ka IIFA 2017 performance in Madrid? Fond memories . . #MyIIFAMoment #iifa20 #IIFAhomecoming." (Photo: Salman Khan/ Instagram) Kapil Sharma shared this image and wrote, "ना मैं गिरा, ना मेरी उम्मीदों के मीनार गिरे, पर कुछ लोग मुझे गिराने में कई बार गिरे 😊 जन्म दिन मुबारक गुलज़ार साहब 🙏 #happybirthdaygulzar #gulzarsahib." (Photo: Kapil Sharma/ Instagram) Sharing this photo, Neha Dhupia wrote, "Fountainhead of Love 💕 #9months @mehrdhupiabedi." (Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram) "Costume and photo credits to style icon @shahidkapoor 😋🤪," wrote Ishaan Khatter along with the photo. (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/ Instagram) Karisma Kapoor shared some latest clicks of herself. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram) Vicky Kaushal looked dapper as always. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram)