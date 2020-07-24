- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic
- Ahmedabad: AMC denotifies four pvt Covid hospitals
- Covid backdrop, own make-up, face shields in TV scripts
- What sold or didn’t in lockdown: Bread, jam up, ice-cream down
- New Research: Study links long-time cancer with risk of severe Covid-19
- Many elderly who got home treatment reaching hospitals too late: Andhra officials
- Bihar: Migrants not behind latest surge, hints data
Celebrity social media photos: Kareena Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Tamannaah Bhatia and othersPublished: July 24, 2020 12:09:37 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan has blocked all avenues for legal remedy, says MEA
- Audio clips on toppling govt genuine, can be sent abroad for tests: Gehlot
- EntertainmentAfter placing cutouts on set, Kapil Sharma invites audience to be part of show via video call
- EntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan rejects reports of him testing negative for coronavirus
- Trending80-yr-old former Gujarat CM tweets photos of workout, gets praise on social media
- TrendingViral Video: Pilot's in-flight announcement in Tamil leaves netizens impressed
- SportsIndia's 2018 Asian Games mixed relay medal upgraded to gold
- SportsArcher returns to England squad for 3rd Test, Stokes might not bowl
- OpinionIndia should monitor relations between China and Iran, but it must guard against hasty conclusions
- Explained: Here's how salary hike in banks will be rolled out
- LifestyleFrom dip in formal wear to surge in home decor, how Covid-19 has altered shopping trends
- TechnologyAsus ROG Phone 3 hands-on and first impressions