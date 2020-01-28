1 / 13

Sharing a photo of himself and MS Dhoni, Varun Badola wrote on Instagram, "A fanboy moment. I went for the 25th anniversary of my big brother Rajeev Sharma. The bonus was a night long meeting with @mahi7781. Over the years we have taken numerous flights together without ever introducing ourselves. @sakshisingh_r you are a gem. It was a real Pahadi calling Pahadi meet. MSD graciously recorded a video for my son too." (Photo: Varun Badola/Instagram)