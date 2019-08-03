Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, Hina Khan and others Here are the latest photos shared by your favourite stars on their social media handles. Karan Johar shared a photo of his children, Roohi and Yash and captioned it, "I love you universe for this blessing !!! ❤️#roohiandyash." The photo attracted a lot of love and blessings for the little ones. However, it was Kajol and Jacqueline Fernandez who commented saying that KJo's twins look "sooo big so soon." (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) Divyanka Tripathi shared a new poster of her debut web series Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Also starring Rajeev Khandelwal, the web series will stream on AltBalaji. (Photo: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram) Shaheen Bhatt posted a childhood photo with sister Alia Bhatt. (Shaheen Bhatt/Instagram) Dia Mirza shared a photo from her photoshoot and wrote, "Don't wait for the storms of your life to pass. Learn to dance in the rain.” Photo by @himmatsodhiphotography," along with it. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) Hina Khan shared a selfie on Instagram while she was sleepy and was stuck in a jam. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) Tabu looked gorgeous as she shared a photo from her photoshoot. (Photo: Tabu/Instagram) "I think i’ll just swim home today... 🐠🐠" wrote Tiger Shroff as he shared this photo on Instagram. (Photo: Tiger Shroff/Instagram) Genelia D'Souza wished Salman Khan's sister and close friend Arpita Khan Sharma on her birthday. "Happy Birthday Darling @arpitakhansharma ... I Love you ❤️," she wrote along with a photo. (Photo: Genelia D'Souza/Instagram)