Celebrity social media photos: Hina Khan, Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty and others

Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Sonakshi Sinha and Hina Khan among others shared photos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see all.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's photo caption read, "The Fit India campaign officially begins with the loudest cheer... a movement towards a fitter nation. Join us as we inch closer to the fruition of our Hon'ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi’s vision of a healthier future for India. Thank you so much, Sir, for choosing me to be a part of this visionary initiative. So wonderfully said by Modi ji, 'There are no shortcuts to success, you have to take the stairs." (In the direction of fitness) So true! It gives me immense pride to know that our future generations will have equal opportunities to adapt to a wholesome lifestyle. @kiren.rijiju | @media.iccsai #FitIndia #GetFit #NationalSportsDay #nevertoolate #SwasthRahoMastRaho #fitness #health #lifestyle #healthyliving." (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez shared this photo with the caption, "Big shout out to SAAHO releasing tomo!!! All the best @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor love you guys." (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan shared this picture today. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's photo caption read, "Few of many many moods of hosting @mtvsplitsvilla with @rannvijaysingha!!"(Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha shared this photo with the caption, "हम हैं बड़े HaT-के." (Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Kajol

Kajol's photo caption read, "When u can’t find a book and resort to the newspaper finally !! #tbt #alwaysreading #booksrock." (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Remo D'Souza

Sharing the click, Remo D'Souza wrote, "Happy birthday “MJ. “ don’t stop till you get enough “. #love #respect." (Photo: Remo D'Souza/Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra shared a selfie recently and wrote along, "Close to heaven, down to Earth! #MountainBoy." (Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

Hina Khan

Hina Khan shared these photos with the caption, "Dreams don’t work unless you do💪 And yes I don’t need a cure for my pink addiction😉." (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

