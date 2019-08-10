Celebrity social media photos: Gauri Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora and others

Rasika Dugal is elated after her film Hamid was honoured with National Award for Best Urdu Film on Friday. She penned a long note on Instagram, "Heartiest congratulations to my lovely little friend #TalhaReshi from Srinagar for winning #Bestchildactor #Nationalawards2019 for his first ever film #Hamid. May you continue to tell gentle stories about the land you live in and about its people.First instinct was to call you to share this joy but communication is now a luxury. In the words of our wonderful writer Ravindra Randhawa " Lot of Hamids are waiting to hear from their parents and parents from their Hamids. Hope and prayers that they don't end up like Hamid. And hope all the Abhay Kumars standing guard in Kashmir also speak with their families and come back home safe'. Heart is full. Congratulations to the team of #Hamid for #BestfilminUrdu #Nationalawards2019"