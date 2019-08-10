Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Gauri Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora and others Here are the latest photos shared by your favourite stars on their social media handles. Gauri Khan shared a sneak peek from the new D'Decor campaign. In the photo, she sat beautifully with husband Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Gauri Khan/Instagram) Malaika Arora shared her photos from a photoshoot she did in Melbourne. Along with the photos, Malaika wrote, "What a fabulous shoot today for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with the Herald Sun newspaper!" (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu has been on a photo-sharing spree. She has posted a series of photos from Mission Mangal promotions. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) Sharing a monochrome photo of herself, Hina Khan wrote, "I live at ease like a Lily❣️" (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) Rasika Dugal is elated after her film Hamid was honoured with National Award for Best Urdu Film on Friday. She penned a long note on Instagram, "Heartiest congratulations to my lovely little friend #TalhaReshi from Srinagar for winning #Bestchildactor #Nationalawards2019 for his first ever film #Hamid. May you continue to tell gentle stories about the land you live in and about its people.First instinct was to call you to share this joy but communication is now a luxury. In the words of our wonderful writer Ravindra Randhawa " Lot of Hamids are waiting to hear from their parents and parents from their Hamids. Hope and prayers that they don't end up like Hamid. And hope all the Abhay Kumars standing guard in Kashmir also speak with their families and come back home safe'. Heart is full. Congratulations to the team of #Hamid for #BestfilminUrdu #Nationalawards2019" "Workout partner today @dirrty99 xoxo," Sunny Leone wrote as she posted a photo with husband Daniel Weber. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)