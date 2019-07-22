Celebrity social media photos: Divyanka Tripathi, Sanjay Dutt, Nia Sharma and others

Anupam Kher shared these photos and wrote, "Guess who came for lunch? I was delighted to have @neetu54 #RishiKapoor along with Santosh at my house for lunch. As Neetu ji rightfully commented that we never thought we will meet like this at my place in NY. But then don’t I always say #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Dattu was over the moon to specially cook for them." (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)