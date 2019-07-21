Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Arjun Rampal, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others From Arjun Rampal's photo with his newborn to Sophie Turner’s photo with husband Joe Jonas, scroll to see all photos. Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades take their baby home. (Photo: Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram) Sharing this photo, Malaika Arora wrote, "#island girl ..... happy Sunday ." (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) Sharing this photo, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Smile. It’s Smouldering Sunday. #sundaychill #blackandwhite." (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor shared a selfie. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Sophie Turner posted a click with husband Joe Jonas. (Photo: Sophie Turner/Instagram) Sharing this photo, Sophie Choudry wrote, "When I heard “Palat” #sundayfunday #sundayfeels #weekendvibes #vacaygoals #islandgirl #whatsundaysarefor #sophstylin #sophiechoudry." (Photo: Sophie Choudry/Instagram) Prachi Desai looked stunning in her latest photos. (Photo: Prachi Desai/Instagram)