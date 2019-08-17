Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Amitabh Bachchan, Hina Khan, Rishi Kapoor and others Hina Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Rishi Kapoor among others shared photos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see photos. Hina Khan and beau Rocky Jaiswal are having fun in the New York City. The Kasauti Zindagi Ki actor has been posting several photos and videos on her social media account. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan posted a selfie and wrote, "Colourful at work .. too much colour happening .. the blues first and now the reds and ‘santara’🤣🤣" along with it. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram) "Rainbows and butterflies 🌈🦋💜" wrote Shraddha Kapoor along with her photo. (Photo: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram) Suniel Shetty and wife Manna Shetty visited actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York. (Photo: Rishi Kapoor/twitter) Rannvijay Singha shared a photo with the contestants of Splitsvilla 12. (Photo: Rannvijay Sangha/ Instagram) Sanaya Irani looked stunning in her latest Instagram post. (Photo: Sanaya Irani/Instagram) Vicky Kaushal shared the first look of his song "Pachtaoge" with Nora Fatehi. He captioned the photo, "#Pachtaoge 💔... Super excited to share this beautiful song with you all soon. My first music video. Happy to have collaborated with some wonderful artists!" (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)