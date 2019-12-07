2 / 11

Sara Ali Khan shared some behind the scenes photos from the sets of her Bollywood debut film Kedarnath. Along with the photos she wrote, "I can’t believe it’s been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. Thank you @gattukapoor and @kanika.d for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku 🏻 @sushantsinghrajput I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn’t have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this! Thank you Tushar Sir for shooting this film with so much love @jehanhanda thank you for constantly having your eyes on me and always having my back And thank you to all the people that have accepted me, given me so much love and allowed me to be a humble part of the Indian film industry for a year now! #jaibholenath." (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)