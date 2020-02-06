1 / 20

Duff & Phelps recently released the findings of its Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019. While Akshay Kumar replaced Deepika Padukone at the second place, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff made an entry in the list. Scroll to see who all featured in the list



Virat Kohli



Brand Rank in 2019: 1



Brand Rank in 2018: 1



Brand Value: USD 237.5 million