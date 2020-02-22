5 / 8

Kalki Koechlin gave birth to a baby girl on February 7. The actor took to Instagram to share the news. She wrote, “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 month wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”