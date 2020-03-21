4 / 11

Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju also tested positive for coronavirus. The Norwegian actor announced the news in an Instagram post and urged his fans to be careful. He wrote, "Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading." (Photo: Kristofer Hivju/Instagram)