Ed Sheeran announced on Instagram that he and wife Cherry Seaborn were blessed with a daughter on September 1. They have named the baby, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Sheeran shared this picture and wrote, "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x." (Photo: YouTube, Ed Sheeran/Instagram)