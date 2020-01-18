1 / 6

Actor Shabana Azmi and her driver were injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday.



While Shabana was initially admitted to MGM Hospital in Panvel, the actor was later shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.



Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani among others visited Shabana Azmi at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.