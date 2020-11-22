1 / 10

Comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after 86.5 grams of ganja was recovered from their home and office in Andheri West. Bharti and Haarsh are the latest personalities from the Hindi entertainment industry to be summoned and arrested by NCB as part of the agency’s campaign “to uproot the drug citadel in Mumbai, especially in Bollywood.” (Photo: Instagram/Bharti Singh)