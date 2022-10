1 / 11

It is the 27th release anniversary of one of Indian cinema's most loved films, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The film, also called DDLJ by fans, was Aditya Chopra's directorial and is still loved for many reasons. For some, it is the film's dialogues while some just love the chemistry Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol shared in the film. Scroll to see some of the stills from the film. (Photo: Express Archive)