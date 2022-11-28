Celebrating 19 years of Karan Johar’s production venture Kal Ho Naa Ho
November 28, 2022 5:02:35 pm
As Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho clocks 19 years of its release, here are some behind-the-screen photos and stories from the film's sets that was directed by Nikhil Advani and written by Karan Johar.
Karan Johar shared some old photos from the film's sets and wrote, "An entire lifetime of memories, in a heartbeat!" (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
Karan has many memories related to this film. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
He shared, "This film gave so much more than just that - it gave me joy, unbreakable bonds, a different lens for story telling and of course - the last film set I could be on with my father." (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
"And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film!♥️ #19YearsOfKalHoNaaHo," added Karan.
Remember the child actor who played the role of Preity G Zinta's brother in Kal Ho Naa Ho? Athit Naik also shared Karan's post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Grateful." (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
The romantic comedy-drama Kal Ho Naa Ho The film was produced by Yash Johar. (Photo: Express Archive)
The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta, with Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Paul in supporting roles. (Photo: Express Archive)
While there are many stories related to the film's making, one of it involves how Kareena Kapoor Khan declined the role of Naina because she wanted to be paid the same amount as Shah Rukh Khan. It led to a prolonged spat between her and Karan Johar. She even admitted on Koffee With Karan that she regretted "missing out on the role of a lifetime". (Photo: Express Archive)
Well, the film also features Karan Johar and Farah Khan as customers in the movie at Jenny’s café. (Photo: Express Archive)
Salman Khan had allegedly rejected Saif’s role because he didn’t want to play second fiddle to Shah Rukh Khan. Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi were too offered the role of Rohit, which was eventually played by Saif. (Photo: Express Archive)