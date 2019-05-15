Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/celeb-spotting-varun-dhawan-shraddha-kapoor-malaika-arora-ajay-devgn-photos-5727365/

Celeb spotting: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others

Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani and a host of celebrities were snapped by our shutterbugs on the move.

From Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor to Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, here's how your favourite Bollywood celebrities have been spending their day. Our shutterbug caught Varun Dhawan on the move. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

We spotted Ajay Devgn and son Yug at Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor clicked post her dance lesson. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani snapped at Mumbai airport.(Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora visited Diva Yoga. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor promoted his upcoming thriller India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tara Sutaria dropped by Milan Luthria's office. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez dropped by casting director Mukesh Chabbra's office. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Twinkle Khanna visited Bayroute restaurant. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

