Entertainment Gallery Celeb spotting: Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and others Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ekta Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, and a few others were clicked by our photographer today. Kareena Kapoor Khan caught on the sets of Dance India Dance 7. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh graced DID 7. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Geeta Kapoor posed with Dance India Dance 7 judges Kareena, Bosco Martis and Raftaar. Host Karan Wahi is also seen here. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Our photographers clicked Kangana Ranaut at a dance studio. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We spotted Sara Ali Khan in the city. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Twinkle Khanna snapped at an event in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ekta Kapoor all smiles at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tamannaah Bhatia clicked on the move. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)