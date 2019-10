Several Bollywood stars were spotted on the go in Mumbai today. Actors like Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde (Housefull 4), along with Taapsee Pannu (Saand Ki Aankh) were snapped as their respective films hit the theaters today. Other who got clicked were Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Janhvi Kapoor and Mira Rajput were also seen rushing out of their gym sessions. Here are all the B-town celebs who couldn't escape our shutterbug. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)