1 / 10

Zero star Shah Rukh was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport. The other Bollywood stars who were spotted at the airport include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, among others. While Akshay Kumar was snapped during Gold promotions, Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar were clicked on a road trip. Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Tamannaah, Taimur, Sara Ali Khan and others were also clicked in the city.