Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/celeb-spotting-ranbir-kapoor-janhvi-kapoor-raveena-tandon-6089447/

Celeb spotting: Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and others

Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and others in today's spotted gallery.

celeb photos

Diwali is almost here, and the entire country is in a festive mood. Bollywood celebrities are also not far behind and are preparing for the festival of lights. Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and others were spotted by our photographer. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped outside the Manish Malhotra store. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar was also clicked. The actor can currently be seen in Saand Ki Aankh alongside Taapsee Pannu. She will star in Bala opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi pednekar, ayushmann khurrana

Bhumi also got her picture clicked with her Bala co-star Ayushmann Khurrana and the film's director Amar Kaushik. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was seen at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora

Bollywood's fitness queen Malaika Arora was seen at Bandra's Diva Yoga. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon posing for our shutterbug. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon celebrates her 45th birthday today. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan was seen coming outside his gym in Juhu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android