Celeb spotting: Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and others

Diwali is almost here, and the entire country is in a festive mood. Bollywood celebrities are also not far behind and are preparing for the festival of lights. Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and others were spotted by our photographer. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)