Celeb spotting: Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor and others
Advertisement
Best of Express
- CWC authorises Rahul Gandhi to take call on alliances for 2019 elections
- Age no bar: At 59, Rajasthan MLA goes back to college to complete graduation
- Sports Mahendra Singh Dhoni: I don’t allow my boys to give maa-behen ki gaali
- Kerala tops in governance, Tamil Nadu second, says report
- SportsLakshya Sen stuns World No 1 to bag badminton gold in Asian Junior Championships
- EntertainmentDhadak actor Shridhar Watsar: Ishaan is mature for his age, Janhvi is really innocent
- EntertainmentShashank Khaitan: Working with Madhuri Dixit was one of the reasons I said yes to Dance Deewane
- EntertainmentSamantha Akkineni's U-Turn to release on September 13
- EntertainmentNamrata Dutt on Ram Gopal Varma's Sanjay Dutt biopic: Why is he putting us through so much pain again?
- SportsLive Cricket Score Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 5th ODI
- SportsLakshya Sen stuns World No 1 to bag badminton gold
- SportsSA sent spinning towards defeat as SL sense sweep
- TechnologyHuawei's next flagship might ditch the notch for a hole in the display: Report
- TechnologySony Xperia XZ3 leaked cases confirm dual camera setup, 18:9 display
- TechnologyTRAI wants to kill iPhones for not allowing DND app, but Apple’s iOS 12 might have a fix
- LifestyleFrom wood splinters to menstruation belt: How sanitary napkins evolved over time
Advertisement