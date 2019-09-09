Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and others

Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut, Tanushree Dutta and Malaika Arora among others were clicked by our photographers today. Scroll to see all photos.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani spotted at Emmay Entertainment's office. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were clicked at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut caught leaving her dance class. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora snapped on a day out. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tanushree Dutta

Our photographer clicked Tanushree Dutta at the airport. (Photo: APH Images)

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor attended a Body Shop event in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi clicked at a Godrej Interio event in New Delhi. (Photo: APH Images)

Section 375

Akshay Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhat promoted Section 375 in New Delhi. (Photo: APH Images)

