1 / 9

While Ekta Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri recently launched the trailer of their upcoming film Laila Majnu, John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee were clicked promoting Satyameva Jayate. Other Bollywood stars spotted in the city include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan among others.