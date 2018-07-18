Celeb spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif and others
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Cabinet nod to table bill in Parliament providing death for rapists of girls below 12 years
- Lok Sabha speaker accepts no-confidence motion against Modi govt, debate and voting on Friday
- 'Fight on, don't despair': Thai cave boys recount ordeal in first public appearance
- Former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra resigns from BJP
- SportsICC ODI Rankings: Kohli top-ranked batsman, Kuldeep rises to sixth
- EntertainmentSimran, Nawazuddin Siddiqui join Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj film
- EntertainmentBefore Dhadak, here are some rare photos of Janhvi
- EntertainmentAishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest Instagram post is all about family love
- EntertainmentIrrfan Khan sends me songs recorded in his voice: Vishal Bhardwaj
- SportsPant called-up for England Tests, Bhuvi misses
- SportsDhoni must do more, says Saurav Ganguly
- SportsICC ODI Rankings: Kohli top-ranked batsman
- TechnologyGoogle fined record $5.1 billion by EU in Android anti-trust investigation
- TechnologyWhatsApp Mute shortcut: Now mute notifications without opening app
- TechnologyAt Rs 2.8 lakh, bring home a Samsung fridge that is smart enough to read out news, suggest recipes
- LifestyleExpress Recipes: Cook this Split Green Moong Dal at home on a laid-back weekend
Advertisement