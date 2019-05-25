Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and others

Celebrities are always on the move, busy with their various projects. Recently, our photographers caught up and coming stars like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor among others in Mumbai.

sara ali khan and kartik aaryan

janhvi kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor snapped outside a gym post her workout (Express photo: Varinder Chawla).

malaika arora

Malaika Arora clicked outside Diva Yoga. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla).

kartik aaryan

Our shutterbug caught Kartik Aaryan at a gym in Juhu. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla).

sara ali khan

Sara Ali Khan spotted leaving the gym. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla).

tusshar kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor, who was last seen in a special appearance in cop actioner Simmba, visited Sequel Bistro in Bandra. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla).

