With Dhadak due on July 20, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are leaving no stone unturned to make their film a huge hit. The star kids are busy promoting their film. On the other hand, Simbaa star Sara Ali Khan, who has three films in her kitty even before her debut, is turning out to be a fitness freak with her regular gym sessions. The weekend in Mumbai kicked off with a special screening of Soorma as well as John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate promotions. Check out what your favourite stars are up to in the city. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )