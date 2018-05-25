1 / 6

Kajal Aggarwal was spotted at the airport. Kajal will star in the Tamil remake of the 2014 superhit Kangana Ranaut film, Queen, directed by Vikas Bahl. The remake will be called Paris Paris and is expected to release sometime during the next month. Queen was critically and commercially one of the biggest success stories of 2014. It was praised for its strong female lead and Kangana delivered one of her career's best performance. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)