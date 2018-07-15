1 / 8

While Internet's sweetheart Mithila Palkar is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karwaan alongside Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan, Janhvi Kapoor too is set to make a mark in the industry with her upcoming film Dhadak. The leading pairs of both the films are leaving no chance to promote their films. While Janhvi was clicked with her co-star Ishaan Khatter, Mithila and Dulquer were also seen striking a pose together during promotions. The other stars who were spotted in the city include Malaika Arora and Kartik Aaryan among others. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)