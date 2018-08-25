Celeb spotting: Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, Badshah and others
Best of Express
- Kodagu row: MoD says Karnataka minister's remarks against Sitharaman 'lowered dignity of Rajya Sabha'
- SportsTajinderpal Singh Toor wins shotput gold with Games record, 7th for India at Asian Games 2018
- Kerala flood leaves remains of ancient sea port Muziris covered in silt
- Boost for Navy as govt clears procurement of 111 choppers worth Rs 21k cr
- Siddaramaiah wants to be Karnataka CM again, Kumaraswamy says efforts on to 'destabilise my govt'
- EntertainmentArjun Kapoor is already in Raksha Bandhan mood, shares photos of Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Sonam
- EntertainmentMasaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena announce ‘trial separation’
- EntertainmentIn photos: The Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi love story
- EntertainmentChekka Chivantha Vaanam trailer: Mani Ratnam promises a pulsating gangster drama
- SportsToor wins shotput gold with Games record
- SportsAsian Games 2018 Day 7 Live Updates
- SportsAsian Games: Who is Tajinderpal Singh Toor?
- TechnologyAs Apple Music starts composing its India song, it bets big on independent musicians, indie bands
- TechnologyBSNL Rakhi offer: Prepaid recharge offer of Rs 399 with unlimited voice, data, SMS unveiled
- TechnologyGoogle rolls out update for Datally app, now comes with Emergency Bank and Bedtime mode features
- LifestyleLakme Fashion Week 2018: Janhvi Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor up their glamour quotient on Day 3
