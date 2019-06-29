Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/celeb-spotting-hrithik-roshan-mrunal-thakur-dia-mirza-5806689/

Celeb spotting: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza and others

Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza, Hema Malini, Tiger Shroff, Tusshar Kapoor and Esha Gupta were clicked by our shutterbug today.

Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur promoted Super 30 in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik plays ace mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur plays Ritu Rashmi in Super 30. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dia Mirza spotted at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dia Mirza can currently be seen in ZEE5 web series Kaafir. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hema Malini snapped at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Our shutterbug also caught Tiger Shroff at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tusshar Kapoor, who can be seen in ALTBalaji web series Booo Sabki Phategi, clicked at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

We spotted Esha Gupta at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

