Sharing this photo on Twitter, Gerard Butler wrote, "An honor to receive @CinemaForPeace’s award for my work with @MarysMeals. But the guy who deserves it is the other kilt-wearing Scot: Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, their Founder & CEO. I’m in awe of what Magnus has created & their daily impact on 1.6 million+ kids around the globe." (Photo: Gerard Butler/Twitter)