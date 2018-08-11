Celeb spotting: Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and others
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Kerala rains LIVE: Red alert issued in several districts as death toll touches 37; over 11,000 in relief camps
- SportsIndia vs England 2nd Test LIVE: Bairstow, Woakes frustrate India bowlers
- North East IndiaAssam CM Sonowal's 'Pandit Ravi Shankar' gaffe embarrasses IT minister
- 'Wake up from deep slumber,' Rahul tells Modi govt over atrocities against Dalits in BJP-ruled states
- Pakistan PM-elect Imran Khan invites Navjot Singh Sidhu for swearing-in
- EntertainmentWhat have I whitewashed?, asks Rajkumar Hirani to Sanju critics
- EntertainmentKamal Haasan promotes Vishwaroopam 2 on Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam
- EntertainmentSonali Bendre wishes son Ranveer on his birthday in an emotional post
- EntertainmentKaran Johar on Takht: It is like the K3G of Mughal era
- SportsIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live
- SportsWhy can't Kohli edge balls like everyone else: Anderson
- SportsQuicker we learn from mistakes, the better: Rahane
- TechnologyApple iPhone X, OnePlus 6 outperform Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in benchmark tests: Report
- TechnologyThis security bug puts a brand new Mac at risk; Apple issues a fix
- TechnologyOppo F9 Pro India launch on August 21, company sends invites
- LifestyleHappy Birthday, Jacqueline Fernandez: 5 times the actor gave party wear goals
Advertisement