Celeb spotting: Alia Bhatt, Mallika Sherawat, Kajol and others
Advertisement
Best of Express
- SportsWill take government's advice: Sunil Gavaskar on attending Imran Khan's swearing-in
- Stay away from rumours, your data is safe: UIDAI on Aadhaar 'scare mongering'
- Assam NRC row: BJP-RSS spreading misleading statements against Supreme Court, says Mamata Banerjee
- Amit Shah meets MS Dhoni, informs him about Modi govt's works since 2014
- How the Mysorean rocket helped Tipu Sultan’s military might gain new heights
- EntertainmentKashish Thakur Pundir wins Roadies Xtreme
- EntertainmentVarun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal look like a perfect match in these photos
- EntertainmentHelicopter Eela trailer: Kajol is ready to reinvent the concept of parenting with new film
- EntertainmentSonali Bendre's Friendship Day note is both moving and inspiring
- SportsManchester City win Community Shield
- SportsMalan, Stokes out of England squad for 2nd Test
- SportsWorld Cup final: Ireland's incredible underdog story
- TechnologyWe have taken away the financial incentive for false news: Facebook’s news head
- TechnologyReliance Jio Digital Pack offers 2GB additional data per day: Here's how to avail
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy Note 9 retail box leaked, reveals 4000mAh battery and S Pen remote control
- LifestyleFor Foodies, fitness freaks, bookworms: Here is a list of places in your city to meet like-minded people
Advertisement