Celeb spotting: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif and others
Best of Express
- Sports2nd Test Live: England maul India by an innings and 159 runs at Lord's
- Kerala rains: Centre announces additional relief worth Rs 100 crores, flood loss over Rs 8,000 crores
- Modi interview to ANI: Congress hits out at PM over job growth data, says he is trying to hoodwink people
- LifestyleVS Naipaul: A controversial author who crafted his lines and insults
- EntertainmentDhruv was not drunk, suggests Vikram's manager
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 12 teaser: Salman Khan promises a show full of twists and turns
- EntertainmentBetter Call Saul season 4 first impression: This Breaking Bad spinoff is one of the best TV shows right now
- EntertainmentVery early in life, I developed the ability to focus on the positives, says Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- SportsEngland lord it over India at Lord's
- SportsMadurai Panthers win TNPL 2018
- SportsManchester City start season with 2-0 win over Arsenal
- TechnologyJio Phone 2 registrations to start on August 15: How to book, offers, price, specifications, etc
- TechnologyAmazon Freedom Sale 2018: Best deals on smartphones today
- TechnologyXiaomi Pocophone F1 to come with Snapdragon 845 chip, hints company
