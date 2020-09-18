Top news
- Coronavirus India timeline
- Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Cabinet, says can’t be party to anti-farmer laws
- Insurance regulator wants pandemic risk pool for informal, low-income sectors
- Stay on TV show: If you want guidelines, regulate digital media first, Centre tells SC
- Explained: Should you invest in gold?
- With exit of traditional ally, BJP faces setback ahead of Bihar polls
- Waiting for the second innings: Ajinkya Rahane
- Apple online store will go live in India on September 23, expect ‘full suite of products’
Cast turns emotional on the last day of Kasautii Zindagii Kay shootSeptember 18, 2020 7:17:40 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Shopian encounter: Army finds 'prima facie' evidence against its men, initiates proceedings
- LS adjourned four times after spat between BJP & Cong over PM Cares Fund
- EntertainmentMovie review: Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
- EntertainmentKaun Banega Crorepati 12 to premiere on September 28
- TrendingThis Twitter thread that reimagines scenes from comedy film Hera Pheri as keyboard keys
- TrendingA Twitter thread about random act of kindness by strangers is spreading joy online
- SportsAjinkya Rahane waiting for the 'second innings' with Delhi Capitals
- Sports'I groom players': MS Dhoni's brief reply to Deepak Chahar on his role
- OpinionResponse to Covid-19 shows carving out roles through consensus can address challenges to federal governance
- Paytm goes from Play Store, how are you affected?
- LifestyleRaveena Tandon keeps it elegant in this black outfit; see pics
- TechnologyPaytm back on Play Store hours after Google removed the app