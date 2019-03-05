Captain Marvel world premiere: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Clark Gregg and others in attendance

Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest film Captain Marvel had a grand world premiere in Los Angeles. The movie was long-awaited not just because it is the first female-led film in the MCU, but also because it is expected to answer a lot of questions regarding the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Oscar-winning actor Brie Larson plays the titular role of Carol Danvers, a US Air Force pilot who goes on to become the universe's most powerful hero. Old-timers of the MCU like Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury) and Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) will also star in Captain Marvel. The film hits Indian theaters on March 8. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)