Captain Marvel world premiere: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Clark Gregg and others in attendance

Oscar-winning actor Brie Larson plays the titular role of Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel in the movie, a US Air Force pilot who goes on to become the universe's most powerful hero.

Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest film Captain Marvel had a grand world premiere in Los Angeles. The movie was long-awaited not just because it is the first female-led film in the MCU, but also because it is expected to answer a lot of questions regarding the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Oscar-winning actor Brie Larson plays the titular role of Carol Danvers, a US Air Force pilot who goes on to become the universe's most powerful hero. Old-timers of the MCU like Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury) and Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) will also star in Captain Marvel. The film hits Indian theaters on March 8. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Brie Larson graced the world premiere of Captain Marvel held at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Larson will also play the character in Avengers: Endgame. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Samuel L Jackson attended the world premiere of Captain Marvel. For the film set in 1995, Jackson's face was de-aged by digital technology. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

We spotted Clark Gregg, Jennifer Grey and their daughter Stella Gregg at the world premiere of Captain Marvel. Gregg will reprise the role of Phil Coulson in the film. His face was also de-aged. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lee Pace, who reprises his Guardians of the Galaxy role of Ronan the Accuser in Captain Marvel, posed for photographers at the world premiere of Captain Marvel. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Pom Klementieff made her presence felt at the world premiere of Captain Marvel. She has played the role of Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and Avengers: Infinity War films. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lashana Lynch, who plays Carol Danvers' friend and fellow-pilot Maria Rambeau, attended the world premiere of Captain Marvel. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

