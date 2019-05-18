Toggle Menu Sections
Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Hina Khan dazzle at Cannes Film Festival 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Hina Khan and Diana Penty among others were spotted letting their hair down at Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Indian celebrities have taken over the Cannes Film Festival in a big way. Some of the biggest stars of the country are presently in the French city. From global icon Priyanka Chopra to TV star Hina Khan; here's everyone who is making waves at the event.

priyanka chopra and nick jonas

Priyanka Chopra looked glamorous as ever in a lavender dress as she struck a pose with husband Nick Jonas (Source: AP Images).

kangana ranaut cannes

Kangana Ranaut stunned in a white off-shoulder gown (Source: Instagram/frozenpixelstudios).

nickyanka

Priyanka Chopra had earlier shared this lovely photo featuring herself and Nick Jonas (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra).

huma qureshi

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi is also in Cannes in partnership with jewellery brand Chopard.

huma qureshi cannes

Huma shared this picture of herself at Cannes and wrote, "Love. That’s all that matters. ❤️At the @chopard party."

hina khan cannes pics

Television star Hina Khan was pretty as a picture in a bottle green dress.

diana penty

Diana Penty made her Cannes debut in a shimmery gold dress (Source: Instagram/dianapenty).

mallika sherawat

Mallika Sherawat was seen in a white number at Cannes (Source: Instagram/mallikasherawat).

