Deepika Padukone, who served as a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, has called it a wrap. The actor showcased many looks at the gala event. Saree to dresses and gowns to pant-suits, Deepika wore it all with utmost grace. Deepika was seen on the Cannes 2022 red carpet six times while she was busy attending other events and interviews too during her Cannes stay. Here we are with a look at Deepika's looks at Cannes 2022. Scroll on.