Cannes 2019 Day 1: Selena Gomez, Bill Murray and others attend The Dead Don’t Die premiere

Bill Murray, Jim Jarmusch, Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver, Selena Gomez and Chloe Sevigny among others attended the premiere of The Dead Don't Die at Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Opening Ceremony Red Carpet day 1

The Cannes Film Festival 2019 opened on Tuesday with the premiere of Jim Jarmusch’s zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die. Scroll to see photos.

Chloe Sevigny, Selena Gomez, Adam Driver, Luka Sabbat, Tilda Swinton, Sara Driver, Jim Jarmusch, Bill Murray

Bill Murray, Jim Jarmusch, Sara Driver, Tilda Swinton, Luka Sabbat, Adam Driver, Selena Gomez and Chloe Sevigny pose for photographers at the premiere of The Dead Don't Die. (Photo: AP)

Selena Gomez, Bill Murray

Selena Gomez and Bill Murray share a light moment at the premiere of The Dead Don't Die. (Photo: AP)

Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez

Tilda Swinton and Selena Gomez put their best fashion foot forward at the premiere of The Dead Don't Die. (Photo: AP)

Tilda Swinton, Jim Jarmusch

Tilda Swinton in conversation with Jim Jarmusch at the premiere of The Dead Don't Die. (Photo: AP)

Bill Murray

Bill Murray in conversation with a police officer at the premiere of The Dead Don't Die. (Photo: AP)

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore looked stunning on the Cannes 2019 red carpet. (Photo: AP)

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria graced the premiere of The Dead Don't Die. (Photo: AP)

Elle Fanning, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

Jury member Elle Fanning and Cannes' jury president Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu all smiles before the premiere of The Dead Don't Die. (Photo: AP)

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem attended the premiere of The Dead Don't Die.

Alice Rohrwacher, Robin Campillo, Yorgos Lanthimos, Kelly Reichardt, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Elle Fanning, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Pawel Pawlikowski, Maimouna N'Diaye, Enki Bilal

Alice Rohrwacher, Robin Campillo, Yorgos Lanthimos, Kelly Reichardt, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Elle Fanning, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Pawel Pawlikowski, Maimouna N'Diaye and Enki Bilal pose for photographers during the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2019. (Photo: AP)

Pawel Pawlikowski, Elle Fanning

Jury member Pawel Pawlikowski took a picture of Elle Fanning during the press conference for the jury of Cannes Film Festival 2019. (Photo: AP)

