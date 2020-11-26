11 / 17

Question for Rs 3,20,000: "Skeet and Trap are events in which Olympic sport?"



The options: Archery, Shooting, Javelin throw, and Surfing.



Anupa Das used her 'Video call a friend' lifeline first then used her 'Flip the question' lifeline. The answer is Shooting.



The flip question: "Bilaspur was the capital of which kingdom until it was captured by the Marathas in the 18th century?"



The options: Pala Kingdom, Gauda Kingdom, Gond Kingdom and Bahamani Kingdom.



The answer is Gond Kingdom. (Photo: SonyLIV)