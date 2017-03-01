1 / 6

Ever since the new year began, people have been curious to know who would conquer the box office, and become the first film of 2017 to break box office records. Many movies, including Ok Jaanu, Running Shaadi and Rangoon released, but couldn't do the expected business. On the other hand Raees and Jolly LLB 2 have performed well till now, followed by Kaabil. Despite the clash with Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees became the first film to enter the Rs 100-crore club this year. Raees took six days to enter the elite club, while Jolly LLB 2 crossed Rs 100 crore on its day 12.