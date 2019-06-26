Entertainment Gallery Booo Sabki Phategi screening: Tusshar Kapoor and Mallika Sehrawat watch the ALTBalaji series Director Farhad Samji organised a special screening of his ALTBalaji web series Booo Sabki Phategi on Tuesday. Director Farhad Samji organised a special screening of his ALTBalaji web series Booo Sabki Phategi on Tuesday. In attendance was the entire cast of the show including Tusshar Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat who are making their digital debut with the series. Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda were also present at the screening. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tusshar Kapoor is making his digital debut with horror comedy Booo Sabki Phategi. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mallika Sherawat plays a quirky ghost Haseena in Booo Sabki Phategi.(Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Krushna Abhishek, who also features in the horror comedy series, came along with wife Kashmeera Shah. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiku Sharda, who is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, attended the screening of ALTBalaji web series Boo Sabki Phategi. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Farhad Samji, who has directed Booo Sabki Phategi, has scripted films like Double Dhamaal, Golmaal Returns, All The Best: Fun Begins, Housefull 2, Ready, Chennai Express and many others. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Boo Sabki Phategi actors Anil Charanjeett Mange and Shweta Gulati were present at the screening of their web series. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)