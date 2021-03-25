1 / 15

Mumbai and Bollywood are intertwined for all of us. It is the city of dreams where aspirations come alive and magic is created. Every bend in the road has its own story, its street corners have heard the sound of ‘light, camera, action’ multiple times. Photographer Murtaza Ametwala is recreating that romance as he captures how the film industry has romanced the city over the decades, captured it in their lens. Murtaza recreates those moments in those very spots, one photograph at a time.