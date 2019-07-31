Bollywood movie posters and their Hollywood ‘inspirations’

Entertainment industries often inspire each other, and there are tons of remakes to prove that statement. However, there is a thin line between direct imitation and inspiration. After Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya raked up controversy recently for allegedly copying an artist's work for their posters, we decided to look back at some of the times our artists have seemingly been 'influenced' by their western counterparts. Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's superhero flick Ra.One's poster seems to have drawn inspiration from Christopher Nolan film Batman Begins.