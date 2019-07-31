Toggle Menu Sections
Bollywood movie posters and their Hollywood ‘inspirations’

Quite a few Bollywood films in the past have drawn 'inspiration' from their Hollywood counterparts. Some of the films in the list include Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One, Priyanka Chopra's Aitraaz and Akshay Kumar starrer Rowdy Rathore.

raone and batman begins

Entertainment industries often inspire each other, and there are tons of remakes to prove that statement. However, there is a thin line between direct imitation and inspiration. After Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya raked up controversy recently for allegedly copying an artist's work for their posters, we decided to look back at some of the times our artists have seemingly been 'influenced' by their western counterparts. Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's superhero flick Ra.One's poster seems to have drawn inspiration from Christopher Nolan film Batman Begins.

kangana ranaut movie poster

Kangana Ranaut's soon-to-be-released Dhaakad's poster bears a striking resemblance to the poster of Alicia Vikander starrer Tomb Raider.

rowdy rathore and replacement killers posters

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha's Rowdy Rathore's poster looks familiar. Have you watched Mira Sorvino-Chow Yun-fat film The Replacement Killers?

lords of dogtown and zindagi na milegi dobara

While Lords of Dogtwon was released in 2005, the Zoya Akhtar directorial hit screens in 2011.

priyanka chopra photos

Here are the film posters of An Education and Anjaana Anjaani.

dishoom and due date posters

While Dishoom's poster is not a step-by-step copy of Robert Downey Jr's Due Date, it seems quite influenced by the latter.

license to wed and atithi tum kab jaoge

The posters of Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge and John Krasinksi-Mandy Moore's License to Wed.

hulchul and my big fat greek wedding

Here's a look at Hulchul and My Big Fat Greek Wedding's posters.

aitraaz and the graduate

Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar's thriller Aitraaz's poster vis-a-vis the iconic The Graduate poster.

